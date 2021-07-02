BASIC Market Cap Tops $21.00 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. BASIC has a total market cap of $21.00 million and approximately $279,012.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.00686862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00080292 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

