Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Earnings Results

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $26.35. 4,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,915. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $261.13 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

