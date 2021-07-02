Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.71 ($116.13).

Shares of BMW opened at €89.97 ($105.85) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.36.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

