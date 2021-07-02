BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $246.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.47.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

