BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12,233.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,152,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95.

