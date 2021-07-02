BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $197.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.95 and a 12-month high of $197.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.91.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.