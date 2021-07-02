BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,937,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,888,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.