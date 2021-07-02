BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,929 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.08 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.