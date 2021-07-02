BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 642 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $275.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.94. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $215.60 and a 52 week high of $275.57.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

