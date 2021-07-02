BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $196,000 Position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXSQ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.35. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 298.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,760.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

