Beaton Management Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

