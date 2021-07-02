Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 8,864 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

