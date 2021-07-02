Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,271. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.