Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Short Interest Update

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 122,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $5,982,988.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,186,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,918,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $12,156,300.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 923,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,977,809.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,100,938 shares of company stock worth $54,817,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

