Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GRWXF opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42. Draper Esprit has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

