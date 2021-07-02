Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 970 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of EQR opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

