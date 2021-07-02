Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $338.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNCE. TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

