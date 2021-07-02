Bessemer Group Inc. Has $135,000 Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.77.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

