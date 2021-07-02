Bessemer Group Inc. Has $142,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,947,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hess by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,239,000 after buying an additional 840,161 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after buying an additional 696,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 546,827 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.