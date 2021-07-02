Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 89.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after buying an additional 101,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

MIDD opened at $172.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.41. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

