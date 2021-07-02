Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 939 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 179.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 73.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $5,272,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 133.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $108.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.