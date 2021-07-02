BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Separately, TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.85. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in BGC Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,120 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in BGC Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BGC Partners by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,693 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

