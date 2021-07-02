BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BHP Group to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,177.78 ($28.45).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,143 ($28.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £108.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,172.38.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

