BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) is Greenline Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,817 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $19,014,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.
BHP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.64. 30,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,412. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07.
About BHP Group
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
