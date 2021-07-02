BidiPass (BDP) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $110,798.48 and $6,236.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

