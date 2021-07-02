Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $121.11

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.11, but opened at $118.54. Bilibili shares last traded at $121.20, with a volume of 7,194 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BILI. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $174,002,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

