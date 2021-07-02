Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.56.

Shares of BILI opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

