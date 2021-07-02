Bintex Futures (BNTX) Reaches Market Cap of $71,215.06

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $71,215.06 and approximately $709,325.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002115 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00126356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00169973 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,472.15 or 1.00171915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

