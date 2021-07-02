BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Financial Comparison

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

77.2% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.82% -36.01% BioCardia -8,744.45% -108.90% -77.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 BioCardia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.49%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 136.57%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioCardia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.32 BioCardia $140,000.00 469.00 -$15.00 million ($1.48) -2.64

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals beats BioCardia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing ALLOGENEIC Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.