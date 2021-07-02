BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,209 shares of company stock worth $5,037,574. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.