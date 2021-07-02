Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $1.99 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005973 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $370.95 million and $5.55 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001006 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00040177 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00033727 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

