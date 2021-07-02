BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $259.13 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000193 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002799 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004269 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003026 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

