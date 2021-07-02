Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) Short Interest Update

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,833,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BDGR opened at $0.00 on Friday. Black Dragon Resource Companies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Black Dragon Resource Companies Company Profile

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, production, and sale of oil and natural gas, and oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc in December 2004.

