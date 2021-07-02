Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Blackbaud worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 283,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,507,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $201,313.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of BLKB opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

