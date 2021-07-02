Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $50,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $77.05 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,284.38, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

