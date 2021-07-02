BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the May 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 194.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 216,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

BGR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 68,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,042. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

