BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.34% of Macatawa Bank worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 81.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

