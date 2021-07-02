BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 350.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 723,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.