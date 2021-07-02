BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aligos Therapeutics were worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

