BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF opened at $189.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.32. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.