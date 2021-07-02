BlackRock Inc. Has $17.06 Million Stock Holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 861,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,932 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.35. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

