BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.72% of Village Super Market worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Village Super Market by 47.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.14. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $42,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,460.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

