BlackRock Inc. Sells 88,877 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.72% of Cadiz worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Cadiz by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cadiz by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cadiz by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDZI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Cadiz stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.70 million, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

