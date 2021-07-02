BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.