BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $16.03.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
