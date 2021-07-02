BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BBN opened at $25.87 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 72,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 25,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 35,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

