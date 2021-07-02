BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BBN opened at $25.87 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
