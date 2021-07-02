Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $184.06 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $129.11 and a twelve month high of $184.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.26.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

