Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

SON stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

