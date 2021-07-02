Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $333,000 Investment in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.59.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

