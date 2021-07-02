Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after buying an additional 88,615 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

