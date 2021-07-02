Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,260,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,874,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $628.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

